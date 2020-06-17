Fort Collins branch of New York aerospace firm to handle $950M defense contract

FORT COLLINS — Military networking contractor Persistent Systems LLC will use its Fort Collins office as the lead developer for its involvement in a radical overhaul of combat command systems by the U.S. Department of Defense.

In a statement, the New York City-based company said its Fort Collins office will head up its involvement on the Joint All Domain Command and Control 2 project, a contract that could yield up to $950 million to the company once it reaches various performance milestones over the life of the five-year deal.

JADC2 is an effort by defense agencies, particularly the Air Force, to overhaul how different branches of the armed forces share intelligence among themselves across multiple theaters of combat, allowing the commander leading a particular mission to have a deeper view of what forces are available to them nearby.

“The U.S. military contends that future conflicts within a sophisticated, highly contested, anti-access/area denial environment will be won by the side with an information advantage, enabling the ability to outpace, outthink, and outmaneuver adversaries across multiple domains,” according to a Congressional Budget Office outline of the project.

In particular, Persistent Systems develops internet networking equipment that can be quickly deployed in battlefield conditions.

Adrien Robenhymer, the company’s vice president of business development, told BizWest that Persistent will participate with other contractors and defense agencies in quarterly demonstrations of the new technology that will test how the JADC2 framework reacts to various scenarios. The next test will simulate a preventive measure routine for protecting cruise missile and intercontinental ballistic missile systems across multiple sites in the U.S.

“Persistent will be assisting with the networking and communication between a number of different sites in the U.S., coordinating with how that exercise will be simulated,” he said.

Persistent Systems employs 32 in the Fort Collins office and plans to hire additional staff over the life of the contract.