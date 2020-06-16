New hardwood floor franchise opens in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — A new hardwood-floor franchise has opened in Fort Collins. Dan Brass opened the Mr. Sandless LLC franchise operation effective June 8.

Brass said the business is mobile and not out of a storefront. He said he has begun to schedule jobs and meet with customers.

Mr. Sandless Fort Collins is one of about a dozen franchise operations to open this year, according to Daniel Praz, president and creator of the Mr. Sandless wood floor refinishing method. “Our Fort Collins site has a very capable team,” he said. The company territory includes Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley and Longmont.

Brass can be reached at 970-699-5800 or FortCollins@MrSandless.com.