Developer proposes 264-unit, 220,000-square-foot apartment complex in south Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — A Fort Collins development group is looking to build 264 units of multi-family apartments south of the heavily-trafficked intersection of Harmony Road and South College Avenue.
Dubbed the Maverick Apartments, Jensen LaPlante Development LLC is proposing the 220,000-square-foot project on a parcel of vacant land just south of the Spradley Barr Ford dealership on South College Avenue and just east of the city’s southern transit hub. According to a concept review application filed with city planners, the plan is to build a direct walkway to the transit center. That design is partially in line with the city’s South College Corridor Plan, which includes a three- to six-story “mixed-use transit-oriented” development along the highway, but doesn’t include a commercial element.
The dealership has owned the property since 2017, according to Larimer County public records.
According to a concept review application filed with city planners, the apartments would be split between 24 studios and 120 one- and two-bedroom units each. All of the residential buildings would reach three stories.
Jensen LaPlante has built several similar-sized multi-family projects along the Northern Front Range, including the 368-unit Wyatt Apartments and 314-unit Trails at Timberline in Fort Collins, the 303-unit Lake Vista Apartments in south Loveland and the 300-unit Arbour Square Apartments in Westminster.
The company did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning. City officials are due to give their initial review to the project on Wednesday.
