Boulder VC firm Delta-v raises just under $14M

BOULDER – Delta-v Capital, a private-equity firm with offices in Boulder and Dallas, raised slightly less than $14 million over the past few months in a new round that appears to be going toward a software firm in North Carolina.

In a disclosure to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Tuesday, the Boulder firm said it took in $13.85 million from two investors in a round that began in late April.

Sponsored Content Breaking the Stigma

We are living in a stressful time with worries about our health, the health of our loved ones, our jobs, the economy and whether the healthcare system is prepared to handle the pandemic. That’s on top the stress we experience in “normal” times like relationship problems, financial difficulties and the loss of a family member. Read More

The fund’s name, Delta-v TW LLC, suggests that the funds are earmarked for TeamWorks Inc., a North Carolina-based software developer for athletic team scheduling and collaboration. That company raised $25 million in a Series C round last April, which was led by Delta-v.