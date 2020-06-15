Ryte hires 2 executives

LOUISVILLE — Ryte, a Louisville CBD extract and hemp product maker, has hired a chief commercial officer and a chief quality officer.
Stefanie Gilbreth, Ryte Holdings LLC’s chief quality officer, previously worked for plant-based food brand Kite Hill and for Danone North America.
Chief commercial officer Eric White’s experience includes work at CBD firm Balanced Health Botanicals.
“Ryte’s relentless commitment to quality is the cornerstone of our identity and our success,” said Ryte President Andrew Wolcott. “Eric and Stefanie bring a shared value of product purity that reinforces our company culture while adding vital skills that enable expansion without sacrificing our guiding principles.”
