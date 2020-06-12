Funding Friday: ArcherDX’s $100M IPO, Sphero, investment firms

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

This week’s notable rounds:

Boulder’s ArcherDX Inc. filed for an initial public offering late last Friday, seeking to raise $100 million as a first-time public company while it prepares for a pivotal final approval round for its Stratafide genomic test with U.S. drug regulators later this year.

Educational toy maker Sphero Inc. raised $3 million in a sale of convertible debt notes, according to a disclosure on Thursday. The Boulder company has raised more than $120 million over the course of its lifetime.

A subsidiary of Boulder’s Crestone Capital reported raising $10.81 million in an indefinite funding round from 30 investors on Thursday.

Boulder-based venture firm Kachuwa Investment Cooperative PBC launched a $5 million investment round Thursday, raising $85,000 so far in debt and equity.

Other filings this week (source: SEC:)

June 12: Cerus Fitness Inc., Frederick, $72,099 raised out of $299,000 goal