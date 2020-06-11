Greeley lamb packer could lay off 222 amid bankruptcy sale

GREELEY— Mountain States Rosen LLC, a lamb meatpacker in Greeley that controls a fifth of the U.S. lamb market, could lay off 222 people depending on the outcome of a bankruptcy auction in August.
The plant at 920 N. Seventh Ave. is expected to be sold in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy sale set for Aug. 11, according to a notification letter sent by the company to state labor officials. However, a subsidiary of Rosen submitted a stalking-horse bid of $10 million for the plant last month, meaning that it could retain control of the plant if it were to win at auction.
Employees of the plant are due to be formally notified on Friday that they may be either laid off and immediately rehired if Rosen’s subsidiary wins the sale, or permanently separated if the company loses.
Rosen’s parent company filed in Wyoming bankruptcy court in April, saying it had been in conversations to restructure $18.18 million in debt from CoBank, a Colorado financial institution that primarily handles agricultural financing. According to affidavits filed in the case, those negotiations fell apart, and widespread job losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic led to a steep drop in sales for high-priced proteins such as lamb. That drop was particularly acute this spring, when lamb sales usually spike during the Easter and Passover season.
Rosen estimates that it controls 20% of the U.S. lamb market and counts grocers Safeway and Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) among its primary customers.
The company believes the sales dip is temporary, but said if it can’t continue in a post-bankruptcy state, it could have widespread effects along the entire supply chain for lamb.
“Debtor’s failure would doom the American lamb industry,” company president Brad Graham said in a March affidavit.
