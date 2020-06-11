GeneThera to occupy first building in Broomfield’s Northwest 36 development

BROOMFIELD — Biosecurity company GeneThera Inc. (OTCMKTS: GTHR) will be the first company to build and move into the Northwest 36 business park development near Broomfield’s Arista district.
In its annual report filed Wednesday, the Westminster company said it made an initial agreement in early April to purchase a 16,000-square-foot building in the business park to serve as its headquarters and main research facility. It expects to complete construction by fall 2021.
Sponsored Content
WORKPLACE INTERRUPTED – Supporting employees mental health
Employers of all sizes have seen drastic changes to their workplace, and predictions say a large number of workers will experience mental health challenges due to social distancing and stress. What can workplaces do to support mental health as we try to return to a state of normalcy?
The building under contract is valued at $5.6 million, or $350 per square foot.
GeneThera develops tests and therapies for zoonotic diseases, or illnesses that can spread from animals to humans and vice versa. It has previously targeted infectious agents such as Mad Cow Disease, E. coli and salmonella, and said in its annual report that it is considering ways to use its existing technology to fight COVID-19, itself a zoonotic disease.
Northwest 36 is an 11-acre plot located just south of the Arista mixed-use development along U.S. Highway 36. It has the capacity to build up to 150,000 square feet of space within nine buildings, with some buildings containing units as small as 1,600 square feet.
Stuart Dobson, a broker and owner at Colorado Real Estate Brokers Inc., told BizWest the project will be fenced and has only one entrance and exit point, which is drawing considerable attention from companies looking for maximum security as they work on sensitive research and development.
“We’re kind of hopeful that we’re going to sell the whole thing, all nine buildings here very shortly,” he said. “Versus D.C. and San Jose pricing, we’re pretty cheap.”
Dobson said crews will spend about three and a half months installing utilities for the entire park before construction on the GeneThera or other buildings can begin.
BROOMFIELD — Biosecurity company GeneThera Inc. (OTCMKTS: GTHR) will be the first company to build and move into the Northwest 36 business park development near Broomfield’s Arista district.
In its annual report filed Wednesday, the Westminster company said it made an initial agreement in early April to purchase a 16,000-square-foot building in the business park to serve as its headquarters and main research facility. It expects to complete construction by fall 2021.
Sponsored Content
A different perspective on the current crisis – summer family ideas
With the information overload regarding COVID-19, ACM decided to take a different approach on this article to write about a subject that may allow you to get your mind off the crisis.
The building under contract is valued at $5.6 million, or $350 per square foot.
GeneThera develops tests and therapies for zoonotic diseases, or illnesses that can spread from animals to humans and vice versa. It has previously targeted infectious agents such as Mad Cow Disease, E. coli and salmonella, and said in its annual report that it is considering ways to use its existing technology to fight COVID-19, itself a zoonotic disease.
Northwest 36 is an 11-acre plot located just south of the Arista mixed-use development along U.S. Highway 36. It has the capacity to build up to 150,000 square feet of space within nine buildings, with some buildings containing units as small as 1,600 square feet.
Stuart Dobson, a broker and owner at Colorado Real Estate Brokers Inc., told BizWest the project will be fenced and has only one entrance and exit point, which is drawing considerable attention from companies looking for maximum security as they work on sensitive research and development.
“We’re kind of hopeful that we’re going to sell the whole thing, all nine buildings here very shortly,” he said. “Versus…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!