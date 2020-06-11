Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Gateway First approved for another NoCo loan office

By Lucas High — 

LOVELAND — Last month, the Colorado Banking Board approved Oklahoma-based Gateway First Bank to establish a loan production office in Loveland, the bank’s third such approval for a Northern Colorado office since February. 

The loan office is planned for 2004 W. 15th St.

The bank, which has assets of nearly $1.5 billion and deposits of more than $630 million, plans additional loan offices in Greeley and Firestone. The bank was also approved last year to open another loan office in Berthoud. There are additional Colorado Gateway First loan offices in Westminster and Greenwood Village. 

The establishment of a loan office is generally seen as a precursor to a bank attempting to open a branch at that location. Gateway’s branch locations are currently all in Oklahoma. 

Representatives with the bank did not respond to requests for comment Thursday morning.

