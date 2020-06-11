CU Boulder to cut pay for earners above $60k

BOULDER– The University of Colorado-Boulder will slash the pay of staffers making more than $60,000 per year as it tries to close a budget hole punched by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Denver Post reports the state’s flagship university will cut 5% of affected employee wages from July 1 to June 30, 2021, while higher-ranking officers in the organizational chart will take an unpaid furlough equivalent to 10% of their wages.
