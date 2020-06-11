Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



COGCC approves additional monitoring for wellbore leaks

By Dan Mika, BizWest Staff — 

DENVER— The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission approved a package of new rules increasing how often wellbores are inspected for leaks that may contaminate groundwater.

The Denver Post reports the new rules include annual inspections and regular monitoring, which drew both environmental groups and industry groups together in a rare moment of agreement.


 