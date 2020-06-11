AMG National Trust wraps up merger with N.C. wealth-management firm

DENVER — AMG National Trust, a Denver-headquartered wealth-management firm with a banking arm in Boulder, closed on a deal this month to absorb fellow wealth-management operator Boys, Arnold & Co.

The roots of the AMG-BAC deal sprout from an unlikely seed: intramural collegiate basketball.

Seeking to expand via acquisitions, AMG mergers and acquisitions head Curtis Coles reached out to BAC co-founder Tommy Arnold to gauge the firm’s interest in joining forces. Upon reading the note, Arnold thought the name Earl Wright — AMG’s co-founder and chairman — sounded a bit familiar.

It turns out that Wright and Arnold shot hoops together during their tenures at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

“I do remember that when I passed the ball to him — contrary to what was typically the case in my college career — he’d pass the ball back to me,” Wright said. “So, I like that — that’s a good beginning for a relationship 50 years later.”

The merger adds new offices in Asheville, North Carolina, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, to AMG’s existing operations in Colorado, Wyoming, Chicago, New Jersey and Virginia. The combined firm has 144 associates.

“Our shared sense of values, our shared vision for the future of the industry, and our shared experiences make this merger exciting for the Boys Arnold team,” Arnold said in a statement. “We look forward to our future together as a combined company.”

Clients of Boys Arnold — operating as Boys, Arnold & Co., an office of AMG National Trust — will have access to AMG’s full suite of services, which includes banking.

“The bank is an important part of the financial services we’re trying to offer to individuals,” Wright said. “Why would you want to go to five or six different locations — a tax person, a banker, the person who handles your IRA — to do something financially? We just have it all in one place.”

Being a one-stop financial services shop “makes life simpler” for clients by speeding up and streamlining transactions.

“It’s a huge leverage point for people to be able to efficiently manage their personal finances,” alongside deals relating to their businesses or nonprofits they’re involved in, AMG vice president of client relations Emily Musser said.

As part of the merger and to be able to provide banking services, BA applied for a new banking charter earlier this year using AMG’s addresses in Greenwood Village and Boulder.

The June 1 merger was initially set to close this spring, but the COVID-19 outbreak slowed the process for both the firms and the regulators tasked with signing off on the deal, Wright said.

“We’ve a new verb called ‘Zooming’ that I’ve become familiar with,” he said. “We used a lot more digital signatures [during the pandemic that all but shutdown offices and interstate travel]. It slowed down the process, but it’s all worked out.”

