Rowdy Mermaid to distribute nationwide at Sprouts

BOULDER — Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha Inc. announced Wednesday a nationwide distribution deal that puts the firm’s beverages on the shelves of 348 Sprouts Farmers Market stores.
“Sprouts has done an exceptional job of establishing itself as an approachable leader in healthy living, reaching a demographic of shoppers who seek natural products at true value,” Rowdy Mermaid vice president of sales and marketing Melissa Hauser said in a prepared statement. “We are grateful and thrilled about this new partnership with Sprouts.”
The Sprouts rollout is expected to be complete this month.
Rowdy Mermaid’s new distribution deal comes on the heels of the late May close of its $7-million Series A fundraising round.
