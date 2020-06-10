Morton Buildings opens Wellington construction office

WELLINGTON — Illinois-based Morton Buildings Inc. expanded its operations into Wellington with a new construction center.

Morton Buildings, a construction company that designs and builds commercial, residential, farm and equestrian structures, has Colorado operations in Montrose, Colorado Springs and Fort Morgan.

“We are excited to be expanding our footprint with the addition of the new Wellington construction center and meeting the needs of this growing area,” said Sean Cain, vice president and general manager at Morton Buildings. “We’ve had a presence in the area for many years, but this solidifies our commitment to the region and is a strategically important construction center for further expansion.”

According to Morton Buildings, prior to the new construction center, the company serviced Wellington out of the Fort Morgan and Scottsbluff, Nebraska, locations.

Two sales consultants and two construction crews are based out of the Wellington center. The new construction center aims to service Northern Colorado and southeastern Wyoming customers.

Meetings are appointment-only and can be made by calling 970-449-1600. Morton Buildings declined to provide an address for the new center, stating in an email that “It is leased space for office facilities and equipment storage to serve customers in the region.”