Greeley Days Inn sells for $4M

GREELEY — A Fort Collins hotelier has purchased the Days Inn in west Greeley for just more than $4 million.

HR Hospitality LLC, owner of the Best Western Kiva Inn in Fort Collins, bought the Greeley hotel for $4.07 million in a deal that closed late last month, according to Greeley property records.

The Days Inn, located at 5630 W. 10th St. on Greeley’s west side, last traded hands in 2015 for $3.85 million. Weld County assessors last valued the property at $3.92 million.

Rajesh Sarda, the registered agent for HR Hospitality and the owner of the Kiva Inn, did not respond to a voicemail left at the Fort Collins locations Wednesday afternoon.