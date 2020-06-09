Odell begins shipping canned wine to retailers

FORT COLLINS — Odell Brewing Co. expects to begin seeing its first-ever run of canned wine on store shelves as soon as this week.
The first run of the “OBC Wine Project” includes a red blend, a white Pinot Gris blend and two versions of rosé, one with and without carbonation. The grapes are sourced from the same areas in Oregon and Washington State where Odell sources its hops, the company said in a statement.
Sponsored Content
A different perspective on the current crisis – summer family ideas
With the information overload regarding COVID-19, ACM decided to take a different approach on this article to write about a subject that may allow you to get your mind off the crisis.
Spokeswoman Kristen Wood told BizWest that the first batches of canned product were placed on trucks earlier this week, and should begin to appear on retailer shelves in Colorado as soon as this week. The cans are sold individually.
The first four wine blends will be distributed throughout the summer. In the next several months, Wood said the company will start looking at sourcing crops for the 2021 line of wines.
Odell is also continuing to build a wine-tasting room onto the winery, which is adjacent to its main brewery in north Fort Collins. Wood said the room likely will open sometime in 2021.
“It’s something we’re 100% invested in,” she said. “… This is definitely part of our long-term strategy of just growing our portfolio.”
In particular, Wood said the wines are a way to appeal to customers who want to enjoy a brewery experience with friends, but can’t drink beer due to its gluten content. She said the brewery committed to having at least one gluten-free beverage on tap at any given moment during the winter.
Odell reported producing 132,396 barrels of beer in 2019, according to the Brewer’s Association, good for a 5% increase in sales from the year prior.
FORT COLLINS — Odell Brewing Co. expects to begin seeing its first-ever run of canned wine on store shelves as soon as this week.
The first run of the “OBC Wine Project” includes a red blend, a white Pinot Gris blend and two versions of rosé, one with and without carbonation. The grapes are sourced from the same areas in Oregon and Washington State where Odell sources its hops, the company said in a statement.
Sponsored Content
WORKPLACE INTERRUPTED – Supporting employees mental health
Employers of all sizes have seen drastic changes to their workplace, and predictions say a large number of workers will experience mental health challenges due to social distancing and stress. What can workplaces do to support mental health as we try to return to a state of normalcy?
Spokeswoman Kristen Wood told BizWest that the first batches of canned product were placed on trucks earlier this week, and should begin to appear on retailer shelves in Colorado as soon as this week. The cans are sold individually.
The first four wine blends will be distributed throughout the summer. In the next several months, Wood said the company will start looking at sourcing crops for the 2021 line of wines.
Odell is also continuing to build a wine-tasting room onto the winery, which is adjacent to its main brewery in north Fort Collins. Wood said the room likely will open sometime in 2021.
“It’s something we’re 100% invested in,” she said. “… This is definitely part of our long-term strategy of just growing our portfolio.”
In particular, Wood said the wines are a way to appeal to customers who want to enjoy a brewery experience with friends, but can’t drink beer due to its gluten content. She said the brewery committed to having at least one gluten-free beverage on tap at any given moment during the winter.
Odell…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!