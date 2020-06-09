Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Homeless advocacy group plans nine-story building in Denver

By  — 

DENVER— The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless has submitted plans to build a nine-story structure split between recuperative care and income-restricted apartments in Denver’s Arapahoe Square.

BusinessDen reports the nine-story structure is proposed to sit at 2175 California St., adjacent to the Coalition’s Stout Street Health Center.State homeless advocacy group plans nine-story building in Denver


 