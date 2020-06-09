DENVER— The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless has submitted plans to build a nine-story structure split between recuperative care and income-restricted apartments in Denver’s Arapahoe Square.
BusinessDen reports the nine-story structure is proposed to sit at 2175 California St., adjacent to the Coalition’s Stout Street Health Center.State homeless advocacy group plans nine-story building in Denver
Sponsored Content
A different perspective on the current crisis – summer family ideas
With the information overload regarding COVID-19, ACM decided to take a different approach on this article to write about a subject that may allow you to get your mind off the crisis.