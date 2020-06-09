Fort Collins tea shop, workers file NLRB complaint over COVID protections

FORT COLLINS — Former workers at the Ku Cha House of Tea in Old Town allege they were illegally fired after asking for more safety precautions from COVID-19.
The Coloradoan reports the allegation is now before the National Labor Relations Board, and the owners of the store have said they fired the staffers for refusing to return to work.
