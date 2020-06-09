Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Boulder County Housing and Human Services head to step down

By BizWest Staff — 

BOULDER — Boulder County Housing and Human Services Director Frank Alexander is leaving his post in July after leading the department for 12 years.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports Alexander is joining Casey Family Programs, a national child welfare organization based in Seattle.

BOULDER — Boulder County Housing and Human Services Director Frank Alexander is leaving his post in July after leading the department for 12 years.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports Alexander is joining Casey Family Programs, a national child welfare organization based in Seattle.


 