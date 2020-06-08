U.S. Open Beer Championship pushed to December

OXFORD, OHIO — The COVID-19 outbreak has forced the U.S. Open Beer Championship to reschedule the announcement of its 2020 winner to Dec. 6.

Registration for the event starts Oct. 21 and brewers will get two free entries this year.

“It is our hope that by allowing two free beer entries for all brewers who submit, and by announcing medal-winners just prior to the new year, the U.S. Open can help promote breweries as we turn the corner into 2021,” event director Dow Scoggins said.

Local breweries to take home honors at recent U.S. Open Beer Championships include Oskar Blues Brewing, Liquid Mechanics, New Belgium, Loveland Aleworks and Crow Hop Brewing, Bootstrap Brewing and Mash Lab.