State lawmakers prepare to introduce bill axing tax breaks

DENVER — Democrats in the Colorado Legislature are planning to introduce a bill that would capture $278 million in tax breaks as the state wrangles with a $3.3 billion budget hole caused by COVID-19-related economic damage.

The Denver Post reports the bill as summarized would undo tax breaks enacted by the 2017 tax cuts and the CARES Act, along with capping operating loss deductions, eliminating a capital gains provision and removing an exemption for energy and industrial manufacturers.