Lafayette’s Kayhan joins Techstars’ aerospace cohort

BOULDER — Kayhan Space Corp. is among the 10 companies joining TechStars for its first-ever Applied Space Accelerator cohort.

The cohort will develop partnerships with the U.S. Air Force, Netherlands’ Ministry of Defence and two Norwegian aerospace agencies as they develop their products for commercial use by defense agencies from American-allied countries, according to a statement from Techstars Monday.

The companies will demo their products in mid-September.

Kayhan, which is based in Lafayette, develops software that predicts if and when satellites will crash into each other, and warns operators in advance so they can adjust course.

The other participating companies are:

-Alpha Barrel Economics LLC, New York City

-AnsuR Technologies, Fornebu, Norway

-Arway Ltd., London

-Cognitive Space Inc., Houston

-Ellipsis Earth Intelligence, Ede, Netherlands

-Hosta Labs Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts

-SaltyCloud PBC, Austin, Texas

-Space Products and Innovations GmbH, Darmstadt, Germany

-Vake, Oslo, Norway