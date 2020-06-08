Community Foundation Boulder County names new CEO

BOULDER — Community Foundation Boulder County has tapped Denver fundraiser Tatiana Hernandez as its next leader to replace retiring CEO Jeff Hirota.

Sponsored Content A different perspective on the current crisis – summer family ideas

With the information overload regarding COVID-19, ACM decided to take a different approach on this article to write about a subject that may allow you to get your mind off the crisis. Read More

In a statement Monday morning, the nonprofit group said Hernandez will take the top job July 6. She is currently president and CEO of the Emily Griffith Foundation, which raises scholarship funds for students of Emily Griffith Technical College.

The vocational school is spread among three campuses in Denver, and is a dual member of Denver Public Schools and the Colorado Community College System. The Foundation reported raising a little more than $1.3 million in fiscal year 2018, according to financial records.

Hirota joined the Community Foundation in 2017 after a decade as vice president of programs for The Denver Foundation.