Community Foundation Boulder County names new CEO

BOULDER — Community Foundation Boulder County has tapped Denver fundraiser Tatiana Hernandez as its next leader to replace retiring CEO Jeff Hirota.
Sponsored Content
A different perspective on the current crisis – summer family ideas
With the information overload regarding COVID-19, ACM decided to take a different approach on this article to write about a subject that may allow you to get your mind off the crisis.
In a statement Monday morning, the nonprofit group said Hernandez will take the top job July 6. She is currently president and CEO of the Emily Griffith Foundation, which raises scholarship funds for students of Emily Griffith Technical College.
The vocational school is spread among three campuses in Denver, and is a dual member of Denver Public Schools and the Colorado Community College System. The Foundation reported raising a little more than $1.3 million in fiscal year 2018, according to financial records.
Hirota joined the Community Foundation in 2017 after a decade as vice president of programs for The Denver Foundation.
BOULDER — Community Foundation Boulder County has tapped Denver fundraiser Tatiana Hernandez as its next leader to replace retiring CEO Jeff Hirota.
Sponsored Content
WORKPLACE INTERRUPTED – Supporting employees mental health
Employers of all sizes have seen drastic changes to their workplace, and predictions say a large number of workers will experience mental health challenges due to social distancing and stress. What can workplaces do to support mental health as we try to return to a state of normalcy?
In a statement Monday morning, the nonprofit group said Hernandez will take the top job July 6. She is currently president and CEO of the Emily Griffith Foundation, which raises scholarship funds for students of Emily Griffith Technical College.
The vocational school is spread among three campuses in Denver, and is a dual member of Denver Public Schools and the Colorado Community College System. The Foundation reported raising a little more than $1.3 million in fiscal year 2018, according to financial records.
Hirota joined the Community Foundation in 2017 after a decade as vice president of programs for The Denver Foundation.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!