State order allows businesses to refuse service to unmasked customers

DENVER — A new executive order from Gov. Jared Polis relaxed restrictions on places of worship at 50% capacity and allows pools and gyms at up to 25% capacity, and allows business owners to deny service to customers not wearing face coverings.

The Denver Post reports the order would allow reopened businesses to ask people to leave if they are not wearing a mask under the same principles that they would ask them to leave for not wearing a shirt or shoes.