State bill proposes allowing alcohol to-go, deliveries until 2022

DENVER — A group of state legislators are pushing to allow curbside and delivery service for breweries and alcohol-serving establishments for the foreseeable future.
The bill’s language would only allow breweries, bars and restaurants to keep the service options if it derives at least half of its revenues from to-go and delivery sales. If passed, it would automatically repeal on July 1, 2022.
