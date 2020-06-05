Series to target marketing as COVID recedes

FORT COLLINS — The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce, the Larimer Small Business Development Center and the Loveland Business Development Center are partnering to offer a six-part webinar to help businesses plan how to market as the COVID-19 pandemic begins to recede.

The program is called “Marketing Series for Business: Marketing Plan RECOVERY.” The six parts will help businesses rethink their marketing plans in the face of a crisis and adopt tools that can help them in recovery.

The series kicks off at 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, and will be hosted online for free. The first session is titled Your Top 5 Marketing Evaluations and Actions. Registration can be found at https://fortcollinschamber.com/event/marketing-plan-recovery/.

The additional five hour-long sessions, which offer five marketing actions, will be hosted online June 22-26 and begin at 11 a.m. each day. The five sessions are:

Marketing mix.

Digital basics.

Website design.

Social media.

Email marketing.

The five sessions are offered for $15 per session, or businesses can purchase the full series for $50; they go on sale June 15.

For more information about the marketing series, contact Ann Hutchison at ahutchison@fcchamber.org.