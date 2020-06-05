Funding Friday: Company Six, Spark Grills lead funding rounds

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster, through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Robotics company CO6 Inc., otherwise known as Company Six, has raised $3 million out of a $3.5 million private offering, according to a Form D filed Monday with the SEC. The company was formerly known as Sphero Public Safety Robotics Inc. and is a spinoff of Sphero Inc. The funding round was led by San Francisco-based Spider Capital, with participation from Sphero investors Foundry Group and Techstars, along with new investor GAN Ventures.

Spark Grills Inc., a Boulder-based developer of instant-light charcoal grills, has raised $3.5 million of a $3.6 million offering, according to a Form D filed Thursday. The offering included debt and a convertible promissory note, raised from 23 investors, with the date of first sale occurring May 12.

Blackstar Enterprise Group Inc. (OTCQB: BEGI) of Boulder has raised $103,000, according to a Form D filed with the SEC Monday. The company’s website describes it as a specialized merchant banking firm that facilitates joint-venture capital to early-stage revenue companies, focusing on blockchain technologies. Blackstar raised the funds on May 22 from Power Up Lending Group Ltd. of Virginia. The offering included debt, options and securities.

Divirod LLC, a Boulder-based company that develops sensor technology for extrapolating water data, has raised $90,494 of a total offering of $150,000, according to a Form D filed Thursday.The offering is for a security that can be converted to future equity. The date of first sale was May 22.

