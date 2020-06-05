Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Barnes & Noble reopening Colorado book shops

By Lucas High — 

Barnes & Noble book stores across Colorado have reopened following their temporary COVID-19 shutdowns.

There a Barnes & Noble shops throughout the Denver metro area and in Boulder, Westminster, Loveland and Fort Collins.

New health and safety protocols include:

  • Enhanced cleaning throughout the day;
  • Social distancing measures of at least six feet for customers and booksellers, including a limit to the number of customers at any one time, and in-store signage;
  • Protective barriers at our registers to separate customers and booksellers;
  • Booksellers are always required to wear face masks;
  • All booksellers have temperature checks before shifts;
  • Designated spaces are marked for customers to deposit any books they have browsed, for these then to be taken out of circulation for sanitizing;
  • Cafés are limited to To-Go only service and BN Café App pickup;
  • Curbside delivery for Buy Online, Pick Up In Store orders

 


 