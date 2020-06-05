Barnes & Noble reopening Colorado book shops

Barnes & Noble book stores across Colorado have reopened following their temporary COVID-19 shutdowns.

There a Barnes & Noble shops throughout the Denver metro area and in Boulder, Westminster, Loveland and Fort Collins.

$400 billion. Yes, billion with a “b.” That’s how much poor writing costs American businesses every year. From text messages and emails to notes and jargon-filled reports, you and your employees probably spend more than half of your working day writing. Click to read more.

New health and safety protocols include:

Enhanced cleaning throughout the day;

Social distancing measures of at least six feet for customers and booksellers, including a limit to the number of customers at any one time, and in-store signage;

Protective barriers at our registers to separate customers and booksellers;

Booksellers are always required to wear face masks;

All booksellers have temperature checks before shifts;

Designated spaces are marked for customers to deposit any books they have browsed, for these then to be taken out of circulation for sanitizing;

Cafés are limited to To-Go only service and BN Café App pickup;