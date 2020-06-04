Rubio’s closing its 6 Colorado restaurants, including in Broomfield

DENVER — Rubio’s Coastal Grill, a fast casual chain that has operated in Colorado since 1999, is closing its six locations in the state, according to a BusinessDen report.

The report cites COVID-19 as the cause of the closures in Denver, Lakewood, Littleton, Aurora, Highlands Ranch and Broomfield.

Rubio’s has nearly 200 restaurant locations throughout the western United States.