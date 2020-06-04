New Boulder pharma plant owner contracted for COVID-19 vaccine work

BOULDER — Japanese contract drug maker AGC Biologics, the firm that last month closed on the purchase of the idle AstraZeneca PLC pharmaceutical factory in Boulder, announced Thursday it has inked a deal with Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) to develop a component of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

AGC has been contracted to make the adjuvant component of Novavax’s NVX-CoV2373 drug. Adjuvants improve the immune response of vaccines.

Doses are expected to be delivered late this year or in 2021.

“We are quickly ramping up to successfully deliver this vital vaccine component to Novavax,” AGC Biologics CEO Patricio Massera said in a prepared statement. “The urgency to help produce a vaccine to combat COVID-19 could not be higher.”

AGC’s Boulder facility is expected to begin full-scale operations and manufacturing by April 2021.

Another Boulder firm, CordenPharma Boulder Inc., also announced this week that it is working to produce a component of a COVID vaccine for Moderna Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA). Moderna, it was also announced, is one of five companies that the U.S. government selected to lead the charge to produce one or more vaccines to fight the pandemic. Moderna, which is in phase 2 trials for a vaccine, will receive federal funding to assist in its vaccine development.

Novavax was not among the five selected by the U.S. government but is, according to industry sources, ahead of two of the five in development of its vaccine. Novavax has received funding from multiple countries, investors and nonprofits.

In February, the Colorado Economic Development Commission approved a series of tax incentives to help an unnamed company take over the vacant AstraZeneca plant in Boulder. At the time, BizWest speculated that the unnamed firm was likely AGC Biologics. AstraZeneca confirmed those suspicions a month later in its annual report.

The state approved $6,404,990 in performance-based job growth incentive tax credits over an eight-year period and $75,000 in performance-based strategic fund cash incentives over a five-year period. In return, AGC pledged to create 280 new jobs that pay an average annual wage of $96,253.

Overall, the firm has indicated its local investment would total about $100 million.

