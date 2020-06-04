Loveland DDA approves 31 businesses for rent assistance

LOVELAND — The Loveland Downtown District announced the final slate of approved recipients for the Loveland Downtown Development Authority’s Commercial Rent Assistance Project.
Those 31 businesses, which can use the grants in June, July and August, are:
- · Black and Blues Music and Brews – 423 North Cleveland Avenue
- · B Sweet Cupcakes – 425 East 4th Street
- · Burk’s Tavern – 118 East 4th Street
- · Canyon Collectables – 213 East 4th Street
- · Changes Salon – 112 East 4th Street
- · Cloz to Home – 120 East 4th Street
- · Colorado Coffee Company – 254 North Cleveland Avenue
- · Dickens Alley – 238 East 4th Street
- · Fresh Plate Catering – 325 Cleveland Avenue
- · Garment Gal – 239 East 4th Street
- · Henry’s Pub – 234 East 4th Street
- · Independence Gallery – 223 East 4th Street
- · KK9 Dog Training – 136 West 4th Street
- · Lighthouse Dance – 217 East 4th Street
- · Little Piece of My Heart – 345 East 4th Street
- · Loveland Aleworks – 118 West 4th Street
- · PILAR Boutique – 136 East 4th Street
- · Rockywoods Fabrics – 106 West 4th Street
- · Rooster Browns – 112 East 4th Street
- · Schissler Academy of Fine Arts – 129 East 4th Street
- · Sports Station – 409 North Railroad Avenue
- · Starlight Dessert Bar – 330 Cleveland Avenue
- · Studio Vino Downtown – 121 East 4th Street
- · Taste Local Cafe – 330 Cleveland Avenue
- · The Cupcake Gypsies – 415 North Cleveland Avenue
- · Tommy’s Barbers & Blades – 137 East 4th Street
- · Top Hat Saloon – 123 East 5th Street
- · Verboten Brewing – 125 East 5th Street
- · Vintage Willows – 202 East 4th Street
- · White Groves Barber & Taproom – 341 East 4th Street
- · Wicked Tequila Room – 123 East 4th Street