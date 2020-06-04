Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Crestone Capital hires new executive director 

By Lucas High — 

BOULDER — Crestone Capital LLC, a Boulder-based investment management and wealth advisory firm, recently hired Kiley Baker as the firm’s executive director of client advisory. 

Her most recent role as an executive director with J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Denver and New York City, according to a Crestone news release.

Kiley Baker, Executive Director of Client Advisory at Crestone Capital (PRNewsfoto/Crestone Capital)

“Kiley will be a valuable contributor on our client advisory team. In her role, Kiley will lead initiatives that will continue the growth of the firm while providing the best solutions to meet clients’ unique financial and personal objectives,” Crestone CEO Eric Kramer said in a prepared statement.

