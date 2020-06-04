Crestone Capital hires new executive director 

BOULDER — Crestone Capital LLC, a Boulder-based investment management and wealth advisory firm, recently hired Kiley Baker as the firm’s executive director of client advisory.

Her most recent role as an executive director with J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Denver and New York City, according to a Crestone news release.

Sponsored Content The 5 things you should be doing to build trust with your business audience through your written communication

$400 billion. Yes, billion with a “b.” That’s how much poor writing costs American businesses every year. From text messages and emails to notes and jargon-filled reports, you and your employees probably spend more than half of your working day writing. Click to read more. Read More

“Kiley will be a valuable contributor on our client advisory team. In her role, Kiley will lead initiatives that will continue the growth of the firm while providing the best solutions to meet clients’ unique financial and personal objectives,” Crestone CEO Eric Kramer said in a prepared statement.