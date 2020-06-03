Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Denver oil and gas services CEO resigns

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — Denver-based well-site services firm Enservco Corp. (NYSE: ENSV) CEO Ian Dickinson resigned effective last week and has been replaced by Richard Murphy, a member of the firm’s board of directors since 2016.

No reason was given for Dickinson’s departure.

Murphy will serve as “executive chairman of the company and will serve as a principal executive officer of the company for the foreseeable future,” according to an Enservco news release.


 