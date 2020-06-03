Denver oil and gas services CEO resigns

DENVER — Denver-based well-site services firm Enservco Corp. (NYSE: ENSV) CEO Ian Dickinson resigned effective last week and has been replaced by Richard Murphy, a member of the firm’s board of directors since 2016.

No reason was given for Dickinson’s departure.

Sponsored Content The 5 things you should be doing to build trust with your business audience through your written communication

$400 billion. Yes, billion with a “b.” That’s how much poor writing costs American businesses every year. From text messages and emails to notes and jargon-filled reports, you and your employees probably spend more than half of your working day writing. Click to read more. Read More

Murphy will serve as “executive chairman of the company and will serve as a principal executive officer of the company for the foreseeable future,” according to an Enservco news release.