COVID-19 forcing early closure at Montrose candy factory

By BizWest Staff — 

MONTROSE — Kansas City-based chocolate maker Russell Stover will close its Montrose plant in July or August, about seven months earlier than the company planned. 

The early closure, attributed to COVID-19, will eliminate 217 jobs, according to a Denver Post report. 

Russell Stover has operated the Montrose factory for 45 years.


 