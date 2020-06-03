COVID-19 forcing early closure at Montrose candy factory

MONTROSE — Kansas City-based chocolate maker Russell Stover will close its Montrose plant in July or August, about seven months earlier than the company planned.

The early closure, attributed to COVID-19, will eliminate 217 jobs, according to a Denver Post report.

Russell Stover has operated the Montrose factory for 45 years.