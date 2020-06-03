COVID-19 forcing early closure at Montrose candy factory

MONTROSE — Kansas City-based chocolate maker Russell Stover will close its Montrose plant in July or August, about seven months earlier than the company planned.
The early closure, attributed to COVID-19, will eliminate 217 jobs, according to a Denver Post report.
Sponsored Content
The 5 things you should be doing to build trust with your business audience through your written communication
$400 billion. Yes, billion with a “b.” That’s how much poor writing costs American businesses every year. From text messages and emails to notes and jargon-filled reports, you and your employees probably spend more than half of your working day writing. Click to read more.
Russell Stover has operated the Montrose factory for 45 years.