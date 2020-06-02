First Nations distributes $1M in pandemic relief funds

LONGMONT — The First Nations Development Institute, a Longmont-based nonprofit group that assists Native American tribes, announced in late May it had eclipsed the $1 million mark in total COVID-19 relief funds distributed to native communities.

The Emergency Response Fund grants were provided to 71 organizations to “respond to the needs of their communities, provide emergency supplies, and sustain operations,” according to a First Nations news release. Funding for those grants were supplied by donors.

“Our job at First Nations has always been supporting Indigenous leaders and communities in solving their own problems,” First Nations CEO Michael Roberts said in a prepared statement. “We also have been extremely blessed to enjoy relationship with donors and the philanthropic community. Based on this, we have an obligation, a duty, to make sure those relationships benefit American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian peoples at large.”