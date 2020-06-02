Cheyenne refinery announces 200 layoffs

CHEYENNE — HollyFrontier Corp., operator of a large oil refinery near the center of the capital city’s, will lay off roughly 200 employees over the next 18 months as the refinery is converted to processing renewable diesel fuel, according to a Wyoming Tribune Eagle report.
HollyFrontier CEO Mike Jennings told the newspaper that the layoffs could be attributed to high operating and capital costs combined with the impacts of COVID-19.
