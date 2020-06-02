Businesses, others petition PRPA to eliminate coal by 2030

FORT COLLINS — A group of 57 businesses, environmental groups and other organizations has petitioned the board of the Platte River Power Authority to narrow its options for future electrical generation so that the utility’s primary coal-fired generator is taken offline by 2030.

PRPA’s board will approve its Integrated Resource Plan this summer, perhaps as early as July if the board is able to meet in person by that time. The IRP, a plan that will provide a roadmap for the utility to reach 100% noncarbon electric power generation. The proposal before the board contains four options, two of which would retire Rawhide Unit 1 by 2030.

PRPA is a wholesale electrical power provider owned by Fort Collins, Loveland, Longmont and Estes Park. Board members include the mayors and electrical utility managers from each community.

Late last week, the Sierra Club delivered a letter to the Platte River board asking it to retire the Rawhide coal plant by 2030. The utility currently uses coal or natural gas to generate about half of the power consumed by the member cities.

More than half of the 57 signatories are businesses that are concerned about the climate crisis.

“It’s extremely important that Northern Colorado becomes a leader in

renewable energy in order to stabilize our economy, create local jobs,

and create a healthier environment for all of us,” Ian Skor,

co-founder of Sandbox Solar in Fort Collins, said in a written statement explaining the letter.

The letter said, in part, “As Northern Colorado community leaders, businesses, churches, and organizations, we thank

you for committing PRPA to a goal of 100% carbon-free electricity by

Moving swiftly to a clean energy economy is an essential step to

strengthening local economic development and improving the quality of

life in Northern Colorado for the benefit of current and future

residents and businesses.”

Among the signatories are one Fort Collins church, 13 Northern Colorado

community organizations, 24 Fort Collins businesses and 19 Longmont

businesses.