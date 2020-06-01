TownePlace Suites reopens in downtown Loveland

LOVELAND — TownePlace Suites by Marriott, the new hotel located in the Foundry redevelopment in downtown Loveland, has reopened effective May 29.

The hotel closed in April as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much economic activity. As guidance from state and county health departments has changed, the hotel decided to reopen.

McKenzie Shepard, director of sales for the hotel, said the hotel is fully staffed with about 16 people after most previous staff were laid off during the closure. It is taking reservations and using enhanced safety protocols that include requirements that face coverings be worn by guests and staff, that social distancing be observed and that stepped-up cleaning practices be employed by staff.

The hotel does not have a restaurant, but it does serve a complimentary breakfast during normal operations. At the present time, the breakfast is “grab and go,” Shepard said.

The hotel is also under new management. Renascent Hospitality LLC, based in Greenwood Village, has taken over from Concord Hospitality Inc. Renascent is also a part owner of the hotel. Courtney Berry has been named as the new general manager of the hotel, Shepard said.