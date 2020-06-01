PopSockets, Burt’s Bees collaborate on lip balm phone attachment

BOULDER — PopSockets LLC is teaming with Durham, North Carolina-based natural skin care product maker Burt’s Bees Inc. to develop the PopGrip Lips x Burt’s Bees line, which allows Burt’s lip balm canisters to be attached to the iconic PopSocket on the back of a cell phone.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with an iconic brand like Burt’s Bees,” PopSockets vice president of branding Melanie Love said in a prepared statement. “For years, the brand has been known for its innovations in the natural personal care space and has become a household name. The collaboration marries tech and lip care in a way that has created a new category of product for fans of both brands.”

The PopGrip Lips x Burt’s Bees line is available today online and in Target stores.