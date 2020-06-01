Nearly 500 at CU to be furloughed

BOULDER — The University of Colorado is furloughing 498 employees across 13 departments as the school faces COVID-19-related funding cuts, according to a Boulder Daily Camera report.

In addition to those furloughs, 10 workers will be laid off.

“We are all aware of the extremely challenging financial conditions COVID-19 brought about,” CU president Mark Kennedy said in a prepared statement last week. “Personnel costs are more than 70 percent of our expenditures. As part of our early mitigation efforts, my leadership team at system administration joined me in taking a 10% pay cut through furloughs, as did the campus chancellors and their leadership teams. The campuses are making further cuts across their workforce, and it is appropriate that we join in this shared sacrifice and be seen as good partners.”