Boulder AI taps new global sales leader

By BizWest Staff — 

BOULDER — Patrick Reilly has been hired to serve as global sales vice president for Boulder AI, an artificial intelligence and internet of things software startup.

Reilly’s LinkedIn profile shows he was most recently VP of sales at machine-learning firm Trovo Inc.

“Patrick knows how to approach our market and he’s experienced in building processes and support systems,” Boulder AI CEO Bryan Schmode said in a prepared statement. “We’re thrilled to have him join our team as we transition to the next phase of business growth.”


 