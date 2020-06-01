Bonusly raised $9M Series A

BOULDER — Employee-recognition and rewards platform Bonusly announced Monday it has raised $9 million in Series A funding.

Bonusly, founded in 2013, is a trade name for Smartly Inc.

The round was led by Access Venture Partners and joined by Next Frontier Capital, Operator Partners, and existing investor FirstMark Capital, according to a Bonusly news release.

“Employee engagement and morale are more important than ever, and this round of investment validates the value of our solution in meeting the pressing people challenges of the current environment and into the future,” Bonusly CEO Raphael Crawford-Marks said in a prepared statement.