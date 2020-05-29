Webinar to address cannabis, banking

Bankers seeking to navigate the intricacies of providing services to cannabis-related companies are invited to attend a webinar Tuesday.

“Has Your Bank had the Cannabis Talk?” is presented by Higher-Risk Deposit Compliance Solutions, led by CEO Andy Montgomery and chief revenue officer Pat Nicholson.

Sponsored Content Whether you like it or not, the future of Cannabis Banking is now.

Attend a free 1-hour webinar to learn about the risks, rewards, and best practices associated with Cannabis Banking. We will help you understand the status of laws, regulations and what a prudent and highly profitable cannabis banking program would look like for your financial institution. Read More

The free webinar will be hosted by BizWest via the Zoom platform, Tuesday, June 2, from 9 to 10 a.m.

HDCS has targeted the content toward bankers who:

Want to prevent cannabis money from entering their bank. Such bankers need to update policy statements and implement a system of controls to ensure that cannabis money doesn’t enter their system.

Want to evaluate or test cannabis banking. Such bankers should update policies and procedures and implement best practices for customer due diligence and monitoring.

Want to take advantage of the profitable new source of deposits. Such bankers need to evaluate resources and ability to implement appropriate policies, procedures, controls, auditing, reporting and oversight to provide a comprehensive regulatory footprint.

The webinar will cover basics about the cannabis industry, the status of laws and regulations, cannabis banking, understanding the risks and rewards, and how to bank cannabis safely.

Montgomery is an entrepreneur with more than 25 years of experience in the banking industry that includes being the CEO and founder of a community bank. He has held various leadership positions for regional and large financial institutions, with a focus on digital transformation.

Nicholson has more than 25 years of high-tech experience that includes 16 years at Apple, Inc. and 10 years leading marketing and growth for venture-backed startups in Silicon Valley. Most recently, he served as the chief marketing officer for Deserve Inc., a company in the Accel portfolio that is pioneering Credit Card As A Service for financial institutions.

Bankers interested in attending the webinar can register here.