Loveland shooting range preparing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after $3.2M foreclosure demand

LOVELAND — Front Range Gun Club, a firing range in south-central Loveland, is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after it received a foreclosure notice earlier this week.

The gun club at 697 N. Denver Ave., Suite 128, was served with a notice of election or demand on May 26, according to documents filed with the Larimer County Public Trustee. The club still owes just more than $3.28 million on the property out of a $3.6 million loan it took out in April 2017.

Sponsored Content 3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business

How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two. Read More

Gerald Jorgensen, the attorney representing Front Range, told BizWest that the club plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy before the end of June.

In a Chapter 11 bankruptcy, businesses continue to operate as they try to reorganize their debts and emerge from the process as a healthier company.

Front Range offers firearms courses along with range training time. It remained open through mid-March to mid-April as gun shops were classified as essential retailers by the state, but closed completely to visitors from April 14 to April 25, according to various Facebook statues on its page.

Great Western Bank is the lienholder for the property.

The club is owned by an LLC registered to Broomfield resident Richard Weingarten, who proposed a firing range in Louisville in 2013.