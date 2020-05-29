Final call: Women of Distinction nominations close tonight

The clock has almost run out for nominations for the 2020 Northern Colorado Women of Distinction. Nominations still will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. today.

The award recognizes women who are committed to the community and who exemplify success in business. Ten women and an outstanding mentor, who live and work in Larimer and Weld counties, will be recognized at a BizWest event currently scheduled for Aug. 13 at the TPC Colorado golf course in Berthoud.

Winners will be selected in categories that include banking and finance; business and business services; education; voluntarism; government, energy and utilities; health care; manufacturing; nonprofits; and real estate, construction and development. In addition a leading lady will be identified and an outstanding mentor.

In addition to the residency requirements:

A candidate may be nominated for only one award.

A candidate will not be considered for a category in which she has previously been an honoree.

A candidate may be nominated for a category in which she was not previously honored though she may have been an honoree in a different category.

A candidate will be considered for a category different from the one she won in the past.

Nominations can be submitted using this link but must be submitted by the deadline 11:59 tonight.

