Weld United Way directs $26K to recreation programs

Thirteen towns, parks and recreation districts or departments in Weld County received $25,943 worth of recreation scholarships from United Way of Weld County for 2020. In 2019, 906 youth received United Way recreation scholarships to participate in programs that promote a healthy lifestyle through recreational activities.
Receiving the annual scholarships were: Carbon Valley Park and Recreation District ($1,400), Evans Recreation Department ($1,000), Erie ($1,500), Fort Lupton Recreation Department ($3,400), Greeley Culture, Parks and Recreation ($2,000), Highland Recreation Association ($2,500), LaSalle Recreation ($1,200), Thompson Rivers Park and Recreation District ($3,000), Eaton Area Park and Recreation District ($2,000), Kersey Recreation ($1,143), Mead ($1,200), Platteville Recreation ($3,600) and Windsor Parks, Recreation and Culture ($2,000).
Sponsored Content
Whether you like it or not, the future of Cannabis Banking is now.
Attend a free 1-hour webinar to learn about the risks, rewards, and best practices associated with Cannabis Banking. We will help you understand the status of laws, regulations and what a prudent and highly profitable cannabis banking program would look like for your financial institution.
United Way has been distributing recreation scholarships for more than 30 years. The funds are made available from donor contributions. Recipients will use the money to assist children who otherwise could not afford to participate.
Thirteen towns, parks and recreation districts or departments in Weld County received $25,943 worth of recreation scholarships from United Way of Weld County for 2020. In 2019, 906 youth received United Way recreation scholarships to participate in programs that promote a healthy lifestyle through recreational activities.
Receiving the annual scholarships were: Carbon Valley Park and Recreation District ($1,400), Evans Recreation Department ($1,000), Erie ($1,500), Fort Lupton Recreation Department ($3,400), Greeley Culture, Parks and Recreation ($2,000), Highland Recreation Association ($2,500), LaSalle Recreation ($1,200), Thompson Rivers Park and Recreation District ($3,000), Eaton Area Park and Recreation District ($2,000), Kersey Recreation ($1,143), Mead ($1,200), Platteville Recreation ($3,600) and Windsor Parks, Recreation and Culture ($2,000).
Sponsored Content
Growing Your Business with Commercial Property
Building a business is hard enough. Couple that with the economic fallout of the recent health crisis, and reaching business goals seems impossible. Knowing the market will recover, now could be the right time to expand operations with an Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate loan.
United Way has been distributing recreation scholarships for more than 30 years. The funds are made available from donor contributions. Recipients will use the money to assist children who otherwise could not afford to participate.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!