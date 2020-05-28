Weld United Way directs $26K to recreation programs

Thirteen towns, parks and recreation districts or departments in Weld County received $25,943 worth of recreation scholarships from United Way of Weld County for 2020. In 2019, 906 youth received United Way recreation scholarships to participate in programs that promote a healthy lifestyle through recreational activities.

Receiving the annual scholarships were: Carbon Valley Park and Recreation District ($1,400), Evans Recreation Department ($1,000), Erie ($1,500), Fort Lupton Recreation Department ($3,400), Greeley Culture, Parks and Recreation ($2,000), Highland Recreation Association ($2,500), LaSalle Recreation ($1,200), Thompson Rivers Park and Recreation District ($3,000), Eaton Area Park and Recreation District ($2,000), Kersey Recreation ($1,143), Mead ($1,200), Platteville Recreation ($3,600) and Windsor Parks, Recreation and Culture ($2,000).

Sponsored Content Whether you like it or not, the future of Cannabis Banking is now.

Attend a free 1-hour webinar to learn about the risks, rewards, and best practices associated with Cannabis Banking. We will help you understand the status of laws, regulations and what a prudent and highly profitable cannabis banking program would look like for your financial institution. Read More

United Way has been distributing recreation scholarships for more than 30 years. The funds are made available from donor contributions. Recipients will use the money to assist children who otherwise could not afford to participate.