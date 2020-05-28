Loveland chamber cancels Corn Roast Festival

LOVELAND — The Loveland Corn Roast festival will not be held in 2020.

The Loveland Chamber of Commerce board has cancelled the Aug. 21-22 event, which would have been its 125th anniversary. The event typically draws about 30,000 people.

“This is not something we took lightly as this will have a big impact on the community and the chamber,” Mindy McCloughan, president and CEO of the chamber, said in a written statement. “We simply cannot risk putting others in harm’s way due to COVID-19. Costing over $100,000, months of planning and more than 150 volunteers, the board reviewed many options as it takes a lot of dedicated work to put this event on. This event is entirely too large to successfully modify to make work and to safely implement,” she said.