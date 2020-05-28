High Country Bank names Longmont president

LONGMONT — High Country Bank has named Lisa Hamilton, a 20-year veteran of banking, as its branch president for its new 110 Main St. location planned in Longmont.

“We look forward to helping our customers achieve their goals, and we are excited to positively impact the Longmont community in any way we can help,” she said in a written statement.

Sponsored Content Growing Your Business with Commercial Property

Building a business is hard enough. Couple that with the economic fallout of the recent health crisis, and reaching business goals seems impossible. Knowing the market will recover, now could be the right time to expand operations with an Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate loan. Read More

High Country Bank, the oldest financial institution in Colorado, has branches in Salida, Buena Vista and Cañon City. The Longmont branch is its first venture into Northern Colorado. It received Colorado Banking Board approval in April.

Opening date for the new bank is not determined, but it is expected to be mid-September to early October, according to James Bove, marketing director. The bank plans to employ about eight people initially.