Frontier Days cancels 2020 event, the first time in history

CHEYENNE — Frontier Days has cancelled its 2020 event, the first time in the organization’s 124-year history.

The organization’s website delivered the news of the shutdown, which was blamed on the coronavirus pandemic.

Frontier Days will roll over rodeo and PBR Bull Riding tickets to the 2021 season. Thomas Rhett, Eric Church and Blake Shelton concerts have been rescheduled to the 2021 season and tickets will be reissued when tickets for next year go on sale, the organization said.

People who have bought tickets for 2020 shows will be permitted to keep a credit on their accounts to be used toward 2021 shows, which will be July 23-Aug. 1, 2021. Ticket payments may also be contributed to the Cheyenne Frontier Days Foundation; donations are tax deductible. Or, ticket buyers may receive a refund through the ticket office.