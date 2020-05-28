BizWest Podcast: the future of residential RE after COVID, and the future of, well… everything

On this week’s episode, Lucas High talks with Lauren Hansen of multiple listing service IRES talks about the possibility of a post-COVID resurgence in residential real estate, while Chris Wood looks into the crystal ball at how the pandemic will permanently alter the world with futurist Tom Frey.

Sponsored Content The 5 things you should be doing to build trust with your business audience through your written communication

$400 billion. Yes, billion with a “b.” That’s how much poor writing costs American businesses every year. From text messages and emails to notes and jargon-filled reports, you and your employees probably spend more than half of your working day writing. Click to read more. Read More

Make sure you never miss a new episode by subscribing on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Sponsors for this podcast include: First American Exchange Company, DaVinci Sign Systems and FMS Bank.