Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



BizWest Podcast: the future of residential RE after COVID, and the future of, well… everything

By Dan Mika — 

On this week’s episode, Lucas High talks with Lauren Hansen of multiple listing service IRES talks about the possibility of a post-COVID resurgence in residential real estate, while Chris Wood looks into the crystal ball at how the pandemic will permanently alter the world with futurist Tom Frey.

Make sure you never miss a new episode by subscribing on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Sponsors for this podcast include: First American Exchange CompanyDaVinci Sign Systems and FMS Bank.


 